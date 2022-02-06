NMDC CMD reviews Bailadila iron ore operations

HYDERABAD

Chairman and Managing Director of NMDC Sumit Deb visited the Kirandul and Bacheli complexes of the company’s Bailadila iron ore mines on Friday and Saturday.

He reviewed the operations and took stock of the capacity expansion initiatives that are underway.

NMDC is the largest iron ore producer of India and a lion’s share of it comes from the Kirandul and Bacheli complexes.

Guiding the employees to achieve the goal of 100 MT mining capacity by 2030, Mr. Deb laid down a roadmap for the future.

Addressing the officials, he said, “The Bailadila mines of NMDC have consistently met the infrastructure needs of the country. As our country gears up to become an iron and steel powerhouse, NMDC will continue to put an iron-strong effort to mine a better future for India

Mr. Deb and director (technical) Somnath Nandi also reviewed the commissioning of three MTPA NMDC integrated steel plants at Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh.

They encouraged the employees to achieve project completion with continued diligence.

Mr. Deb assessed the CSR initiatives of NMDC and said, “NMDC would not have become a mining major had it not been for the support of our host communities. With pride and commitment, we make continuous efforts to improve the quality of life and create socio-economic value for people.”