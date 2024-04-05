GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NMC approves establishment of nine medical colleges in Telangana

April 05, 2024 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Nine medical colleges in Telangana have moved a step closer to establishment as the National Medical Commission (NMC) has advanced their applications. In a public notice issued on April 3 by NMC’s Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB), a list of 170 institutions across the nation seeking to establish new medical colleges or expand MBBS seats in existing ones for the academic year 2024-25 was released.

Among the nine institutions in Telangana, seven are Government Medical Colleges situated in Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Mulugu, Warangal (Narsampet), Medak, Yadadri Bhongir, and Medchal Malkajgiri districts. The remaining two are the Nova Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Rangareddy district and the Christian Medical College and Hospital in Nizamabad.

This development follows the earlier proposal by the previous State government to establish eight new government medical colleges, which would bring the total count of government medical colleges in the State to 34. The recent announcement by NMC has sanctioned seven out of the eight proposed by the previous government, leaving Rangareddy district as the sole location without an approved government medical college.

