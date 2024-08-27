NLC ready to provide 200 MW solar power to TG: Kishan Reddy

The Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) is ready to provide 200 MW of solar power to Telangana from its upcoming ₹11,214 crore 510 MW solar plant in Kutch, Gujarat, at ₹2.57 a unit once it is ready by June 2025, according to Union Minister for Coal & Mines G. Kishan Reddy in an official release on Tuesday.

In an official communication shared with the media, the Minister has urged the State government to seize the initiative for signing up a power purchase agreement with the public sector agency which is taking up the project under assistance from the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA).

The Telangana government and its Transmission Corporation can save up to ₹2,000 crore in the next 25 years by utilising the solar power being offered. Moreover, the firm has committed to buy necessary equipment from the State which will not only earn revenue but will also aid in direct as well as indirect employment generation, he said.

The solar power project during its lifetime is expected to generate 12.5 billion units and and halt 8.9 million tonnes of carbon emissions. Similarly, Mr. Reddy also requested the government to sign up with the NTPC for taking up the proposed next two units of 2,400 MW power at Ramagundam. Two units of 800 MW each built at a cost of 11,000 crore has already been dedicated to the nation as also the 100 MW floating solar plant by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he reminded.