Nizamsagar canal breaches in Armoor town, water flows waste

April 01, 2024 02:12 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The project authorities did not take up canal maintenance works, had not even taken up jungle clearance and removal of any material obstructing the water flow on the canal bed: locals

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of the locality abutting the breached Nizamsagar canal in Armoor town of Nizamabad district forced to come out of their houses for safety on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Ramana

Water of the Nizamasagar Project entered several residential areas in the Armoor town on Monday morning as the main canal of the project passing through the town suffered a breach in the early hours of Monday. The project authorities have stopped water release and taking up the restoration work.

According to the information reaching here, the canal water entered the journalists’ colony abutting the canal around 3 am on Monday forcing the residents to panic as they tried to rush outside their homes to reach safe points. The power supply in the locality was also stopped as the electricity poles fell to the ground with the canal water washing away soil.

Water was being released to fill the irrigation tanks linked to it to protect the standing crops and to meet the drinking needs. However, as the project authorities did not take up canal maintenance works properly and had not even taken up jungle clearance and removal of any material obstructing the water flow on the canal bed, the canal had a breach at one of the points where the bund was week, locals said.

