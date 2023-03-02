Nizam’s death and inauguration sees surge in sale of Rumi topis

March 02, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Decades after the Fez or Ottomans were banned and pushed out of fashion in Turkey, there is a sudden return of the fashion statement in Hyderabad. The death of Mir Berkat Ali, the inauguration of Azmet Jah as the Nizam IX, and the sudden appearance of a pretender, has created a buzz about the tall red conical cap with a tassel on the side.

“Bohot becha, bohot becha (we sold a lot),” says the shop hand at 113-year-old Mohammed Cap Mart near Madina area in the city.

The shop is one of the few that crafts the Rumi Topi and sells them in the city. “We sold a lot of caps over the past few weeks. We sold hundreds on the day of the funeral of the last Nizam. And the demand has not come down,” says Mohammed Ilyas Bukhari, the fifth generation owner of the shop. “We have two varieties. There are ones costing ₹250 and there are others that cost ₹4,500. The expensive ones are made in our factory in a village,” says Mr. Balegh unwilling to share the location of the site.

The Rumi Topi has a conflicted history with mandatory use in some period of time and total ban at others. In Hyderabad, it saw a surge in popularity in the 1930s and 40s during Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan’s time.

In the age of selfies, the caps have transitioned to a must-have accessory during weddings. “A lot of young people buy them for one photograph with the cap. Some families order 50 some 100,” says the shop hand at the store.

“I sometimes wear it for nostalgic reasons. Premium quality Rumi Topis were imported from Egypt till 1960s. Shergola, Minara, Rampuri, and Jinnah caps were other popular ones in Hyderabad. Jinnah caps of high quality were imported from Czechoslovakia,” informs scholar Mohammad Ayub Khan.

“Rumi was worn by everyone in Hyderabad from Osmania University students to the Nizam. We had over 100 shops that lined the street from Charminar to Abids. Now only our shop remains,” says Mr. Bukhari.

“We made the Dastar (the Nizam’s headdress) for Azmet Ali Khan and he wore it on the day he was inaugurated as the Nizam. We had put a plastic turra (aigrette), the family replaced it with a golden one from their heirloom,” informs Mr. Bukhari, showing a photograph of the yellowish cap. While the royal Dastar worn by the Nizam had an additional embellishment of emeralds and other gemstones, the one worn by Azmet Ali Khan was a plain one.