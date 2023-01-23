Nizamabad woman pushes two children into Godavari, jumps into river at Basar

January 23, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - NIRMAL

A woman allegedly killed her two children by throwing them into the Godavari before jumping into the river at the famous temple town of Basar in Nirmal district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Manasa, 28, her son Baladitya, 8, and daughter Bhavya Sri, 5, residents of Nizamabad town, sources said.

The incident came to light after locals noticed two school bags and empty tiffin boxes lying at the bathing ghat along the banks of the river on Monday afternoon. Alerted by passers-by, police reached the spot and with the help of swimmers fished out bodies of the trio from the river near the bridge.

The reason for the drastic step on the part of the woman is not immediately known. Basar police have registered a case and are investigating.

(Roshini - suicide prevention helpline: 040-66202000)