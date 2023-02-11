HamberMenu
Nizamabad turmeric farmers demand MSP

‘Telangana Turmeric Farmers’ Association leaders visit market yard

February 11, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - NIZAMABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Turmeric Farmers’ Association State president Kotapati Narasimha Naidu, district president Patkari Thirupathi Reddy, and members Manthani Naveen Reddy and Nakkala Chinnara Reddy, visited the market yard at the district headquarters on Saturday and interacted with farmers.

Farmers there have been demanding minimum support price (MSP) for turmeric for a long time, and urged Lok Sabha member D. Aravind to come to their rescue.

Stating that the crop was cultivated in about 50,000 acres in Nizamabad district alone, they said that Mr. Aravind must intervene immediately.

“Let Markfed intervene and buy turmeric produce under the market intervention scheme by offering an MSP of ₹10,000 per quintal to farmers. There is a possibility of the Centre coming forward to share some amount under MIS,” said Mr. Naidu. He also said that farmers were being paid between ₹4,000 and ₹5,000 per quintal, which was much less compared to what farmers get in Sangli, Maharashtra, and that Mr. Aravind should ensure ₹100 crore for the procurement of turmeric.

