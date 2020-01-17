Nizamabad MP to plans to stage a fast

Member of Parliament D. Arvind, here on Friday, said that he would stage a hunger strike for one day on Saturday in protest against the attacks on Hindus in Bhainsa and TRS’s support to AIMIM. However, he hastened to add that he was not sure whether the police would allow him to stage the protest.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the police objected to the BJP leaders going round for campaigning in the old city consisting of 20 divisions. Though the TRS regime was not allowing the BJP to do its campaign the latter would win in 40 divisions out of 60 hands down, he said.

Alleging that the TRS was trying to make the Majlis candidate Mayor, he called upon the people of majority community to get united to defeat the TRS and its ally. He said that Modi and Amit Shah were better aware of which Bill was to be brought about and which was not and they were not waiting to learn lessons from the TRS leaders.

Expressing the hope that the BJP candidate was going to become the Mayor of Nizamabad, he said that after his party assumed the chair it would put a full stop to commissions and percentages for works in the civic body. He went on to say that the Mayor from his party immediately after assuming the charge would put her first signature on the resolution for the change of the name of Nizamabad to Indur.