Nizamabad Rural MLA tests positive for COVID-19

Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan, tested positive for COVID-19 and left for Hyderabad to get himself admitted in a private hospital for treatment on Sunday.

As soon as he got the information that Jangoan MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy had tested the positive Mr. Govardhan gave his samples for testing as both had spent some time together in a private meeting two days ago, according to sources close to the MLA.

Mr. Govardhan, who showed symptoms of COVID-19 on Saturday, informed District Collector C. Narayana Reddy. Immediately, doctors collected his blood and saliva samples and sent them for examinations. The MLA received the call from the laboratory late on Sunday afternoon with the result. Meanwhile, the family members of the MLA went into self-quarantine.

The Legislator also attended the inaugural of the double bedroom houses in Dichpally mandal on Saturday.