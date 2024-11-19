 />
Nizamabad Mayor’s husband attacked by man with hammer over land dispute

Published - November 19, 2024 11:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Nizamabad Mayor and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Dandu Neethu Kiran’s husband Dandu Chandrasekhar was ambushed and attacked at a local corporator’s office on Monday (November 18, 2024) by a man over an alleged land dispute.

Chandrasekhar sustained severe head injuries and was hospitalised for treatment. “His condition is stable now,” said an officer from Nizamabad’s Town V police station. “The assailant, identified as Shaik Rasool, an autorickshaw driver, attacked Chandrasekhar with a hammer following a dispute over land. A case has been registered against Rasool, who is absconding, and an investigation is underway,” the officer said.

Plot and plunder | Land grabbing cases in Telangana

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Shaik Rasool accused him of encroaching on his land and demanding ₹2 lakh. Rasool also alleged that Chandrasekhar’s associate, Gopal, was part of a gang involved in land encroachments.

Rasool, who identified himself as a Congress supporter, called on his party leaders to help him reclaim his land. Meanwhile, a video showing an injured Chandrasekhar lying on the ground while being assisted to the hospital has gone viral on social media.

