Nizamabad Mayor assumes office

Mayor Dandu Neethu Kiran assumed the office in the presence of Minister for Roads and Buildings V. Prashanth Reddy, MLC Akula Lalitha, MLAs Bigala Ganesh Gupta and Bajireddy Govardhan at her chambers at Municipal Corporation office, here on Thursday.
Nizamabad Urban Development Authority chairman C. Prabhakar Reddy, Deputy Mayor Idris Khan, corporators and Municipal Commissioner John Samson were among those who were present on the occasion.
Congratulating the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and corporators Mr. Ganesh Gupta, wanted them to work hard honestly to further improve the existing civic facilities and also for acquiring new facilities in their term. He said that the city was progressing rapidly acquiring all necessary facilities one after another.
The Minister and other dignitaries congratulated them all.
