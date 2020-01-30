Telangana

Nizamabad Mayor assumes office

Mayor Dandu Neethu Kiran assuming the office in the presence of Minister for Roads and Buildings V. Prashanth Reddy at Municipal Corporation office in Nizamabad on Thursday.

Mayor Dandu Neethu Kiran assuming the office in the presence of Minister for Roads and Buildings V. Prashanth Reddy at Municipal Corporation office in Nizamabad on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: K.V. RAMANA.

more-in

Mayor Dandu Neethu Kiran assumed the office in the presence of Minister for Roads and Buildings V. Prashanth Reddy, MLC Akula Lalitha, MLAs Bigala Ganesh Gupta and Bajireddy Govardhan at her chambers at Municipal Corporation office, here on Thursday.

Nizamabad Urban Development Authority chairman C. Prabhakar Reddy, Deputy Mayor Idris Khan, corporators and Municipal Commissioner John Samson were among those who were present on the occasion.

Congratulating the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and corporators Mr. Ganesh Gupta, wanted them to work hard honestly to further improve the existing civic facilities and also for acquiring new facilities in their term. He said that the city was progressing rapidly acquiring all necessary facilities one after another.

The Minister and other dignitaries congratulated them all.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2020 7:53:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/nizamabad-mayor-assumes-office/article30694191.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY