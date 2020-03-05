Nizamabad LAC polling on April 7

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the conduct of byelection to the Nizamabad Local Authorities Constituency of the Legislative Council.

The seat has fallen vacant after disqualification of R. Bhoopathi Reddy consequent to his switching loyalties to the opposition Congress ahead of the previous Assembly elections with effect from January 16 last year. Accordingly, the notification for the election would be issued on March 12 and the last date of filing nominations would be March 19. Nominations would be scrutinised on March 20 and March 23 would be the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

Election would be held between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on April 7 and the counting of votes would take place on April 9. The EC mandated that the election process should be completed in all respects by April 13. The model code of conduct would come into force with immediate effect in the areas falling under the Nizamabad Local Authorities Constituency seat.