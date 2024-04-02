Nizamabad Congress MP candidate Jeevan Reddy promises revival of sugar factories, city development

April 02, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - NIZAMABAD

Senior Congress leader and party candidate for Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat T. Jeevan Reddy on Tuesday alleged that the NDA-led Union government failed to fulfil its promises made during its previous election campaign.

Alleging that the farming community was badly affected by the anti-farmer policies of the Centre, he promised that the Congress government would take all steps such as linking the NREGS with farming activity for the benefit of farmers after coming to power at the Centre.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress Bhavan here, he criticised the BJP MP from Nizamabad, Dharmapuri Arvind, for not establishing a turmeric board in Nizamabad district, despite a G.O. having been passed six months ago. He alleged that turmeric farmers were not receiving remunerative prices in recent years due to negligence by the NDA government.

Referring to the loss of employment and the loss to farmers due to the closure of sugar factories, Mr. Jeevan promised to revive them by 2025 and pledged to offer pensions to beedi-rolling women without any cut-off date.

He also said that they would take steps to develop Nizamabad into a smart city, focussing on enhancing education, healthcare and employment opportunities. District Congress Committee president Manala Mohan Reddy, Nizamabad Rural MLA Bhupathi Reddy, State Urdu Academy chairman Taher Bin Handan, PCC general secretary Gadugu Gangadhar and others were present.

