Nizamabad Collector springs a surprise

For the newspaper readers and television channel viewers who have been going through or watching reports on district officers, particularly District Collectors, making attempts to improve the delivery systems or sometimes helping the needy out of turn through their actions, the recent example set by the new District Collector of Nizamabad C. Narayana Reddy has come as a real surprise. Shifted from Mulugu recently, where he was immersed with preparing the district machinery to make the biennial Medaram Smmakka-Saralamma ‘jatara’, Mr. Reddy quietly pedalled his way to district headquarters hospital on a bicycle early in the morning a couple of days back to have first hand knowledge about the hospital functioning. Many in the hospital, both the patients and staff, did not recognise him as he is new to the district as he enquired about the services there. What followed was issuance of memos to the staff who were supposed to be present by the time of his surprise inspection and also for other problems noticed by him. Irrespective of the impact of his action, his attempt merits for accolades for the sheer honesty in the effort.

‘Tammineni jumped the gun’

CPI (Marxist) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram has alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is adopting “double standards” when it comes to the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the proposed moves by the BJP-led Central Government and his MPs opposed the move in the Parliament. The government at the same time is not allowing protests that were being planned by those opposing the moves. This, according to him, is display of double standards. Coming barely two days of the Chief Minister’s assurance to as delegation of United Muslim Action Committee that he would announce his stand on the issue very soon, the comments apparently did not go down well with the ruling party.

It is better if Mr. Veerabhadram waited for the Chief Minister to make an announcement rather than making the accusations, they feel.

B. Chandrashekhar & M. Rajeev