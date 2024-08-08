GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nizam College students continue their protest for 6th day

Published - August 08, 2024 08:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Students of the Nizam College staging a protest in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Students of the Nizam College staging a protest in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Students of the Nizam College continued their protest for the sixth day on Thursday, demanding that 100% hostel rooms be allotted to female under-graduate students. 

The college management has issued a circular saying that 50% will be allotted to female under-graduate students and 50% to female post-graduates. 

Sitting in the front of the row of students was Kavya, who stated that out of 217 students who applied for hostel accommodation, only 120 of them received an approval. “Where are the rest supposed to go?”, she asked. 

Students have been gathering by boycotting their classes for close to a week, raising slogans of ‘we want hostels’ and ‘we want justice’. 

Sai Sri, a second-year student in the sit-down protest on Thursday, shared, “We are staying at a private hostel for a month after we were asked to ‘wait for a month’. This is after we spent the entire first year by paying for private accommodation. Now, our parents are also fed up with this system of things and we have nowhere else to go.”

The students also said that the management has not responded on the issue yet.  

“After the under-graduate girls hostel was constructed in 2022, a similar crisis was faced. However, due to lower admissions, the post-graduate students were permitted to stay in the hostel. But now the strength has increased and the ratio of students to hostel rooms is not matching,” said Kavya, adding that they have been protesting from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday, hoping for a change. 

Massive traffic jams were caused on August 5 when the students staged the protest at the Basheerbagh Circle. The Abids police detained 101 students. 

