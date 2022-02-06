Nizam College grounds was jampacked for Lataji’s concert in 1962

HYDERABAD

The event had to be postponed due to heavy rain in Hyderabad

After the Indo-China war broke out in October of 1962, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar wanted to contribute in some way to our country’s soldiers. She called up a family friend in Hyderabad to help her organise a concert in the city.

The programme was held at Nizam College Grounds in Basheerbagh. Money generated from the concert went to National Defence Fund. However, it could not be organised as per the plan.

The family friend, Mohan Hemmadi (85), who played a key role in organising the concert recalled that they had to postpone it by a week as it rained heavily in Hyderabad.

“She wanted to do something for the soldiers and requested me to organise the concert. We started to search for venues and decided on the Nizam College Grounds. The concert was scheduled to be held in the second week of December. However, it rained heavily on the night before the concert,” recalled Mr Mohan, president of Surmandal -a music circle.

The inundation forced the plans to be postponed by a week. Lata Mangeshkar and her family had to stay put in Hyderabad . They stayed at Hotel Ritz and another hotel.

“Finally, the concert was held on December 15. The Nizam College Grounds was jam packed on that day,” he said.

The 85-year-old man who has been in Hyderabad from the year 1959 is closely connected to the legend’s family. He pursued schooling in Bombay when he became friends with Lata Mangeshkar’s younger brother Hridaynath. Mr Mohan recalled playing at their home, and listening to prominent musicians who visited there.

When asked if she had sung the soul-stirring and inspiring song ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon’ at the concert in Hyderabad, Mr Mohan said that the rendition was not composed by that time. The song which moved people is in commemoration of the sacrifices of Indian soldiers in the 1962 war.

Mr Mohan said that they are orgnaising a concert on February 13 at Ravindra Bharathi to pay tributes to Lata Mangeshkar.