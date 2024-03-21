ADVERTISEMENT

NITW hosts workshop on experiential learning for environment conservation

March 21, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

Director of National Institute of Technology-Warangal (NITW) Bidyadhar Subudhi on Thursday emphasised the importance of integrating environmental conservation with educational practices.

He highlighted the necessity of preserving water bodies and reducing water wastage in daily activities, especially within technology institutions. He was speaking at a one-day workshop titled ‘Experiential Learning Lesson Plan Hackathon’ on the campus.

Senior social scientist from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board W.G. Prasanna Kumar underscored the significance of teacher education in promoting environmental awareness. He stressed the importance of designing lessons that focus on environmental conservation, both within classrooms and the broader community.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Coordinator of the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) Debashis Dutta discussed the role of experiential learning methodologies in shaping future educators.

The workshop aims to impart values of reducing water wastage and eliminating single-use plastic products at educational institutions. Seventy-five participants engaged in hands-on activities, group discussions and expert-led sessions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US