March 21, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

Director of National Institute of Technology-Warangal (NITW) Bidyadhar Subudhi on Thursday emphasised the importance of integrating environmental conservation with educational practices.

He highlighted the necessity of preserving water bodies and reducing water wastage in daily activities, especially within technology institutions. He was speaking at a one-day workshop titled ‘Experiential Learning Lesson Plan Hackathon’ on the campus.

Senior social scientist from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board W.G. Prasanna Kumar underscored the significance of teacher education in promoting environmental awareness. He stressed the importance of designing lessons that focus on environmental conservation, both within classrooms and the broader community.

Coordinator of the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) Debashis Dutta discussed the role of experiential learning methodologies in shaping future educators.

The workshop aims to impart values of reducing water wastage and eliminating single-use plastic products at educational institutions. Seventy-five participants engaged in hands-on activities, group discussions and expert-led sessions.