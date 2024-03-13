ADVERTISEMENT

NITW holds seminar on India’s semiconductor initiative

March 13, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated March 14, 2024 11:03 am IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

In conjunction with India’s Semiconductor Mission launched on Wednesday, a one-day seminar titled ‘India’s Techade – Chips for Viksit Bharat@2047’ was conducted at the National Institute of Technology, Warangal (NITW) here. In his opening remarks, Prof. Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director of NIT Warangal, stressed the seminar’s role in enlightening students about opportunities in the semiconductor market.

Dr. A.G. Krishna Kanth, Director of Analog Mixed Signal R&D at AMS OSRAM group, Hyderabad, addressed students on the growth prospects of semiconductors and urged them to delve into semiconductor research.

Following the inauguration of the semiconductor facilities and the Prime Minister’s address, Master’s and PhD students participated in poster presentations, showcasing their research in semiconductor technology. An ideation contest was also organised, allowing students to share their semiconductor-based ideas and prototypes.

Venu Madhavan, Senior Design Expert at MicroChip Technology, Hyderabad, highlighted the significance of chips in modern products and discussed the promising future of semiconductors. Prizes were given away for the best posters and ideas.

