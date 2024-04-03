GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NITW gears up for Springspree 2024: South India’s premier cultural extravaganza

April 03, 2024 11:44 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - HANAMKONDA

P. Laxma Reddy
National Institute of Technology, Warangal is to set to Springspree 2024, annual cultural festival, from April 5 to 7.

National Institute of Technology, Warangal is to set to Springspree 2024, annual cultural festival, from April 5 to 7. | Photo Credit: Screenshot of https://springspree.nitw.ac.in/

National Institute Technology, Warangal (NITW) is set to host its annual cultural festival, Springspree, spanning from April 5 to 7. Established in 1978, Springspree stands as one of South India’s premier cultural festivals. The event boasts a diverse array of activities encompassing art, literature, drama, dance, music, quizzing, photography, painting, fashion shows, and rock music competitions. Notable features include spotlight events highlighting drama, dance, and art, a choreo night showcasing dance competitions, allure with its captivating fashion show, director’s cut fostering artistic talent, nukkad natak presenting street plays addressing social issues, and various other engaging events hosted by different clubs over the course of the three days.

This year’s festival features two standout ProShows. On April 5th, attendees can anticipate performances by renowned singer Haricharan and the esteemed South Indian rock band, Chowrasta. The evening of April 6th will see singer Nakash Aziz and Indian rock band Lohar-the Black Smith taking the stage.

Participation in the festival is open to students from NIT Warangal as well as individuals from other institutions, according to Prof. Bidyadhar Subudhi, director of NIT Warangal.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.