NITW gears up for Springspree 2024: South India’s premier cultural extravaganza

April 03, 2024 11:44 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - HANAMKONDA

National Institute Technology, Warangal (NITW) is set to host its annual cultural festival, Springspree, spanning from April 5 to 7. Established in 1978, Springspree stands as one of South India’s premier cultural festivals. The event boasts a diverse array of activities encompassing art, literature, drama, dance, music, quizzing, photography, painting, fashion shows, and rock music competitions. Notable features include spotlight events highlighting drama, dance, and art, a choreo night showcasing dance competitions, allure with its captivating fashion show, director’s cut fostering artistic talent, nukkad natak presenting street plays addressing social issues, and various other engaging events hosted by different clubs over the course of the three days.

This year’s festival features two standout ProShows. On April 5th, attendees can anticipate performances by renowned singer Haricharan and the esteemed South Indian rock band, Chowrasta. The evening of April 6th will see singer Nakash Aziz and Indian rock band Lohar-the Black Smith taking the stage.

Participation in the festival is open to students from NIT Warangal as well as individuals from other institutions, according to Prof. Bidyadhar Subudhi, director of NIT Warangal.