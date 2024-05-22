ADVERTISEMENT

NITW and TSWREIS sign MoU to train students and faculty

Published - May 22, 2024 06:06 pm IST - HANAMKONDA:

The Hindu Bureau

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, and Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) Hyderabad sign MoU for educational collaboration, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, and the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) Hyderabad, have entered a partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Under this MoU, NIT Warangal will provide training for students from Social Welfare Residential Institutes via internships and projects. Additionally, faculty from TSWREIS will undergo professional development through specialized training programs and will have opportunities to engage in collaborative research projects with NIT Warangal faculty. 

The agreement was signed by Prof. Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director of NIT Warangal, and Dr. G. Nirupa, Joint Secretary of Higher Education, Telangana, at an event at NIT campus here on Wednesday. 

Prof. N V Umamahesh, Registrar in-charge, and Prof. T. Kishore Kumar, Head of the Center for Teaching and Learning at NIT Warangal were present at the event. 

