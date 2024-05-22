GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

NITW and TSWREIS sign MoU to train students and faculty

Published - May 22, 2024 06:06 pm IST - HANAMKONDA:

The Hindu Bureau
National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, and Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) Hyderabad sign MoU for educational collaboration, on Wednesday.

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, and Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) Hyderabad sign MoU for educational collaboration, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, and the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) Hyderabad, have entered a partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Under this MoU, NIT Warangal will provide training for students from Social Welfare Residential Institutes via internships and projects. Additionally, faculty from TSWREIS will undergo professional development through specialized training programs and will have opportunities to engage in collaborative research projects with NIT Warangal faculty. 

The agreement was signed by Prof. Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director of NIT Warangal, and Dr. G. Nirupa, Joint Secretary of Higher Education, Telangana, at an event at NIT campus here on Wednesday. 

Prof. N V Umamahesh, Registrar in-charge, and Prof. T. Kishore Kumar, Head of the Center for Teaching and Learning at NIT Warangal were present at the event. 

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.