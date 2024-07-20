ADVERTISEMENT

NITI Aayog report on SDGs proves Telangana’s mettle again: KTR

Published - July 20, 2024 12:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The NITI Aayog’s latest report on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has once again made it clear that the Telangana model evolved under the leadership of K. Chandrasekhar Rao was a success, working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has said.

He took to a social media platform to share his joy on Telangana emerging as a front-runner in achieving the SDGs with a score of 74 in 2023-24 compared to 2020-21 as the State has recorded huge improvement in five aspects of SDGs.

Quoting the NITI Aayog report, he said Telangana was ranked second in the country in terms of poverty alleviation with a score of 91 of 100 and had exceeded the national average on several parameters. “Our State has also scored 100/100 in providing affordable and clean energy, 90/100 in providing clean drinking water and 84/100 in decent work and economic growth,” he explained.

The Sustainable Development Goals Index 2023-24 report released recently stands as a testimony to Telangana’s progress under the BRS rule, he said.

He stated that SDG scores of Telangana compared to the national average are 91:72 in case of poverty reduction, 100:96 (electricity), 84:68 (economic growth), 90:89 (clean drinking water), 86:83 (urbanisation), 65:65 (reduced inequalities), 64:61 (quality education) and 58:52 (zero hunger).

