NITI Aayog has appreciated our work: Harish Rao

‘Basti Dawakhanas will be extended to districts’

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that Telangana stood in the third place in the country in extending best health services and this was told by Union Health Minister in Parliament. He said even the NITI Aayog has appreciated the work of the State government in health sector.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating RIMS Super Specialty Hospital on Thursday as part of his two-day visit, Mr. Harish Rao said that BJP leaders have done nothing to Telangana and were creating hurdles in the development of Telangana. The Minister dared BJP leaders to bring CCI to Adilabad instead of creating problems to the State government.

“We are working to improve the health conditions in Telangana as part of that Super Specialty Hospital has been opened at RIMS. MRI machine will also be sanctioned shortly. Pathology lab was already inaugurated. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed to extend Basti Dawakhanas will be extended to even districts,” said Mr. Harish Rao adding that people need not come to Hyderabad for treatment.

Announcing that the staff working at RIMS would teach the students at Nursing College the Minister informed sanctioning of 48 new nurse posts. He said that Rs. 10 lakh will be released for each kidney and heart transplantation to the hospital under Arogya Sri.