NIT-Warangal’s Distinguished Alumni Awards tomorrow

The Hindu Bureau HANAMKONDA
October 08, 2022 19:55 IST

The National Institute of Technology, Warangal. | Photo Credit: File photo

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, will hold the ‘Distinguished Alumni Awards function 2021 & 2022’ at the Ambedkar Learning Centre on campus from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

NIT-Warangal has instituted the awards to recognise the achievements and excellence of its alumni in the domains of technical profession, civil, and public service, including service to the society and service or contributions to NIT-Warangal.

Since 2021, an Alumnus Lifetime Excellence Award has also been added to the list of six alumni awards, a press release said.

Distinguished scientist and director of Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL)-DRDO, Hyderabad, M. Rama Manohara Babu will attend as chief guest at the awards function.

