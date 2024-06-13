NIT-Warangal to host Open House for JEE-2024 qualified candidates

The National Institute of Technology (NIT-Warangal) is set to host an Open House event for candidates who have qualified the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-2024).

Scheduled for June 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Ambedkar Learning Centre on the NIT-Warangal campus, this event aims to provide the prospective students and their families with an opportunity to explore one of India’s leading engineering institutions.

The Open House will feature a live telecast available on https://www.youtube.com/live/h_uhxcgI3fY for the convenience of participants. Attendees will have the chance to engage in Q&A sessions with the director, deans, heads of departments, and senior faculty members to gain insights into the curriculum, placement opportunities, student life and support services offered at NIT-Warangal.

The event will include a guided tour of the campus, showcasing state-of-the-art facilities such as modern laboratories, the central library, hostels and recreational areas.

The prospective students also can interact with faculty members and current students from various departments, to learn more about academic programme, research opportunities and departmental resources. Detailed information on the admission process, including seat allocation, counselling procedures and scholarship opportunities, will also be provided.

