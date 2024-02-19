NIT-Warangal ties up with NiMSME-Hyderabad to address healthcare challenges in India

February 19, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at addressing healthcare challenges in India was signed between National Institute of Technology (NIT-Warangal) and National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NiMSME-Hyderabad) at the NIT campus on Monday.

NIT-W director Bidyadhar Subudhi and NiMSME director-general Glory Swarupa exchanged the documents.

NIT-W is currently hosting a week-long Advanced Management Development Programme titled ‘Leveraging and Exploring Business Opportunities in Health Care Industry Using ICT’

Twenty-five candidates from various backgrounds such as doctors, medical researchers, biomedical engineers, PhD scholars, faculty members teaching biomedical subjects, entrepreneurs and medical startups and from various communities were selected to participate in the programme.

Superintendent of MGM Hospital V. Chandrasekhar delivered a keynote address on the role and future of telemedicine technology in India. L. Anjaneyulu and V. Rama from the ECE department, along with V. Swapna from MSME, are coordinating the programme.

