NIT Warangal scores impressive placement rates amid global job freezes, highest package of ₹88 lakh PLA bagged 

Out of 1,483 eligible students, 1,128 received job offers, according to NITW authorities

Despite the global job market challenges, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, has shown remarkable resilience, securing a placement rate of 82% for B.Tech students and an overall rate of 76% for the academic year 2023-24, consisting of M.Tech, MCA, MSc, and MBA students. This year’s recruitment drive saw participation from over 250 private sector companies and 10 public sector companies. Out of 1,483 eligible students, 1,128 received job offers, according to NITW authorities.

Highest package of ₹88 lakh per annum

Mr. Ravi Shah, a B.Tech student in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), achieved the highest package of ₹88 lakh per annum (LPA). Additionally, 12 students received packages of ₹68 lakh per annum. The highest offers were from companies associated with the Information Technology (IT) sector. The average package offered this year was ₹15.6 lakh.

Job roles

Key roles offered included Software Engineering, Data Analysis, Data Science, Data Engineering, Product Analysis, Product Engineer, Consultant, Management, and Graduate Engineer Trainee positions. Notably, 54% of the total offers came from IT companies, and there was an increase in the number of students recruited into public sector companies.

Prof. Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director of NIT Warangal, commended the Center for Career Planning and Development, led by Prof. J. Davidson, for their dedication. “Given the job freezes this year, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Prof. Davidson and his team for their unwavering dedication. I also thank the recruiters and alumni for their continued trust in NIT Warangal. More companies are expected to visit the campus this month, and we anticipate further placements. Congratulations to our students on their achievements, and best wishes for their future endeavours.”

Ravi Shah, who hails from Ludhiana, Punjab, attributes his success to the supportive coding environment, guidance from seniors and clubs, and the curriculum. His father is a businessman, and his mother is a homemaker.