NIT Warangal convocation ends

The 20th convocation of the National Institute of Technology, Warangal was held for two days separately for undergraduate students and Ph.D and post-graduate students.

Prof. Sudhir K. Jain, Vice-Chancellor, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi was the chief guest for the under-graduate Convocation while Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) graced the occasion for the Ph.D and post-graduates’ convocation.

Dr Kalaiselvi said that classroom learning and exposure to the world were two important components where students must have to give utmost importance to gaining exposure. She also advised each graduate to guide and mentor at least four of their juniors.

Quoting Abdul Kalam she said she believes that change can happen through Technology and India has technically qualified Human Resource in developing technologies for a better world.

Prof. Sudhir Jain reminded students that learning never ends and students have to be continuous learners. He said success depends on life skills, values and positivity.

Prof. N. V. Ramana Rao, Director NIT Warangal presented the institute’s report and said it enjoys NIRF rank of 21 now and efforts were on to be in the top ten institutes. He said a record number of 1,132 of students which includes 646 UG students and 486 PG students were selected in campus placements in 2021-22 and it was an increase of 32.24% over the previous year. The highest pay package was Rs. 62.5 lakhs and the average pay package has also increased by almost 17%.

A total of 1,782 candidates were awarded their degrees of which 98 were Ph.D, 553 in M. Tech, 144 in M.Sc, and 893 from the B. Tech course. B. Sree Harsha of Chemical Engineering received Institute Gold Medal this year for securing the highest CGPA among all B.Tech students of all Departments.