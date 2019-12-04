NIT organises Vikram Sarabhai memorial lecture

The Vikram Sarabhai Centenary Exhibition and Vikram Sarabhai memorial lecture was held at B.R. Ambedkar Hall on National Institute of Technology (NIT) campus here on Wednesday.

Nearly 5,000 school students attended the inauguration and more would witness the two-day festivities to celebrate the centenary exhibition of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai. The hall was packed with students, teachers, general public and media.

The chief guest was Dr. V Jayaraman, former Director of the National Remote Sensing Centre, ISRO, as well as a former Satish Dhawan Professor and Senior Advisor at ISRO Headquarters. He, along with the Director, Prof. N V Ramana Rao and Dean of Student Welfare, Prof. L R G Reddy and other dignitaries graced the gathering.

The Director, Prof. N V Ramana Rao explained NIT’s past events and fests, including the widely successful, Technozion along with this year’s Vigilance Week.

NITW was blessed to have esteemed Dr. V Jayaraman at the special occasion. The Vikram Sarabhai Memorial Lecture, a speech talking about Vikram Sarabhai, his visions and their applicability in today’s world, given by him, will be something that would not only be streamed live for thousands of students and teachers across the country, but also recorded and put up on YouTube.

Prof. LRG Reddy said that NIT Warangal has been chosen amongst hundreds of institutes across the nation, not only because of its deep roots in Indian culture and heritage, as the country’s first REC, but also because it is one of India’s leading Institutes with respect to Engineering as well as the Sciences.

Rajasree, General Manager, NRSC, Hyderabad; Manu Chowdary, IAS, Special officer & DRO, Warangal Urban; Narayana Reddy, DEO, Warangal Urban; Vijaya Chandra Reddy, Chairman, Red Cross, Warangal, are the other guests who attended the inaugural event.