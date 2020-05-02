NIT family chips in to help fight COVID-19

The faculty, staff members, alumni and pensioners of National Institute of Technology, Warangal have volunteered to aid the efforts of the government in fighting the COVID-19 by contributing to the PM-CARES Fund. Even before the PM-CARES Fund was constituted by the Government of India, the faculty and staff members submitted options to the administration for deduction of one day’s salary.

Around 550 persons, including faculty, non-teaching staff and pensioners together contributed ₹ 17.10 lakh by way of one day salary/pension. Further the alumni of the Institute from various parts of the country have directly contributed around ₹ 6.5 lakh to the Fund. As the students are on vacation, they have been advised to send their donations directly into the Fund.

In addition to the above, many faculty and staff members have been involved in distribution of food, essential provisions, masks and sanitizers to the poor people, contract workers and migrant labour in the Tri-Cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet.

NIT Director N.V. Ramana Rao acknowledged and complimented the good gesture of the faculty, staff, students, alumni and pensioners by involving themselves in this solemn duty. He informed that in addition to contributing in cash and kind, the Institute is also involved in research to address solutions to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the students of the institute distributed energy food, sanitisers and grocery kits to the municipal sanitation staff and urban poor at a function held at Kazipet junction.