Telangana

NIT faculty programme on AI

Five-day training programme inaugurated online by NIT Director

A five-day faculty development program in Artificial Intelligence was inaugurated by Director NIT Warangal N.V Ramana Rao through an online application.

Mr. Ramana Rao interacted with the participants and said artificial intelligence technology helped in lowering COVID-19 testing costs. It was also being used to identify violators of distancing norms from video footage.

Coordinator Raju Bhukya said the importance of the artificial intelligence makes accurate predictions, preferences, priorities and better decisions. AI applications used in preventing cancer from higher stages. Wrong diagnostics can be detected with help of AI. AI helps doctors in avoiding errors by providing relevant databases, recommendations and predictions. Applications like healthcare, COVID19, Defence, smart agriculture will be presented in the five-day programme.

