NIT develops own LMS

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal has developed its own Learning Management System (LMS).

The LMS is an open source Moodle-based online teaching-learning platform. The institute is gearing up for online teaching in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Through this LMS, a virtual class environment can be created in such a way that a student can attend classes from hostel room or from home. Assessment tools also can be integrated with this platform.

The NIT preferred to develop its own LMS based on open source software than depend on commercially available solutions. NIT Director N. V. Ramana appreciated the efforts made by the team, led by Dean (Planning and Development) Bangaru Babu and professor of ECE Department K. Ravi Kishore.