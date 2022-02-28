Nirmal’s municipal vice-chairman booked for raping minor

February 28, 2022 08:32 IST

TRS vice-chairman of the Nirmal Municipal Council was booked for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl last month, police said on Sunday.

The victim was taken to a hotel in Hyderabad by her house owner, where the girl’s family resides, on the pretext of a sari function, where the accused, Shaik Sajjad, raped her.

“Being the elected member of the civic body, Sajjad promised to allot an open plot to the woman if she heeds to his demands. As per their plan, the girl was taken to Hyderabad in a car, where she was sexually assaulted by him,” an officer said, adding that the offence came to light only after the minor approached police.

Meanwhile, the TRS leadership has said that it will not interfere in the case that is booked under Sections 376 (Punishment for rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against Sajjad, the house owner and the car driver.