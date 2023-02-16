Nirmala Sitaraman dismisses State’s claims on financial restrictions 

February 16, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman has dismissed Telangana government’s charges that the Centre had stifled the States imposing restrictions on their borrowing limits.

“The Constitution has given the Central government a responsibility for overall supervision of borrowings and the limits are equally applicable to all States. This is not new, not something that has started after 2014. Article 293 of the Constitution provides for supervision as borrowings should be under someone’s control,” she averred.

The Union Minister was responding to queries during an interactive meeting held here on Thursday. The comments assume significance as Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has repeatedly criticised the Centre for imposing restrictions on borrowings even on progressive States like Telangana which was committed to making capital expenditure through borrowings. The Chief Minister went on to assert that the Centre was collecting more taxes from the States while the devolutions were far less as compared with them.

Higher borrowings

“The borrowings of Telangana are far more than allowed. From around ₹60,000 crore in 2014, the year of State formation, the total liabilities have gone beyond ₹3 lakh crore,” she pointed out. She faulted the Chief Minister for claiming that the goal of achieving US $ 5 trillion economy set by the Centre as a “big joke”. There had to be a goal and the Centre as well as the States should contribute their mite to achieving it. “The Chief Minister has insulted the people by such claims. He should speak responsibly,” she said.

Ms. Sitaraman said that ₹1.3 lakh crore tax had been devolved to the State in the past few years. The Centre had released ₹17,165 crore in 2021-22 and ₹19,668 crore in 2022-23 and it was budgeted to release ₹21,470 crore in the next financial year. This was in addition to grants in aid of ₹1.39 lakh crore and around ₹7,400 crore for railway infrastructure and safety during the current and the next financial years. The Centre had decided to promote Indian Institute of Millets Research in Telangana as a Centre of Excellence while Telangana found a pride place in the data governance policy of the Centre.