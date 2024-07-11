GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nirmala Jagga Reddy takes charge as TGIIC chairperson

Published - July 11, 2024 05:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Nirmala Jagga Reddy, who was appointed as the chairperson of the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TGIIC), assumed charge on Thursday.

Senior Ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, D. Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar; AICC Secretary Rohit Chaudhary; MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud; Advisor to Government Harkara Venugopal; senior Congress leader Madhu Yaskhi Goud were among present.

Ms. Nirmala, who served as the DCC president of Sangareddy district, is the wife of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy. TGIIC is the crucial corporation for acceleration of growth of industries in the State. She said that she would strive hard to ensure that industrialisation picks up with the help of the Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu.

