Nirmal town under complete lockdown

In the wake of the death of a COVID-19 patient from town, Nirmal will be under complete lockdown for the next four days starting Friday. In order to control spread of the viral infection no vehicle, except ambulances and carriers of essential goods will be allowed on the roads during this period, according to Collector Md. Musharraf Ali Faruqui.

After reviewing the situation post the death of a COVID-19 patient from town, the Collector told mediapersons on Thursday that as many as 36 persons who had come in contact with the deceased after his return from the Tablighi Jamaat were put in quarantine. As many as 100 medical teams will conduct door-to-door survey for the viral infection involving the 70,000 citizens in town, he said.

The main vegetable market in the NTR mini stadium has been closed and 8 smaller ones have been opened at different places in town, Mr. Faruqui said. He also asked private medical shop owners to collect name and address of persons who come seeking medicines as self prescription.

Superintendent of Police C. Shashidhar Raju warned people of stringent action in case they were found roaming on two wheelers or four wheelers. The officials appealed people to cooperate in order to control spread of COVID-19.