Telangana

Nirmal SP distributes essentials to tribals

Nirmal Superintendent of Police C. Shashidhar Raju riding by the side of villagers carrying essential commodities at Pembi on Tuesday.

Nirmal Superintendent of Police C. Shashidhar Raju riding by the side of villagers carrying essential commodities at Pembi on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

He complimented the tribals for keeping themselves safe

Nirmal Superintendent of Police C. Shashidhar Raju on Tuesday distributed essential commodities to 100 tribal families from Naikapuguda and Gonduga in Gummena Englaspur gram panchayat in remote Pembi mandal. He was accompanied by donor Pakhala Ramchander, Nirmal DSP Upender Reddy, Khanapur CI Jairam Naik, Pembi SI Rajesh, Kadem SI Prem Deep and Dasturabad SI Prabhakar Reddy. He complimented the villagers of remote habitations in successfully keeping themselves away from the COVID-19 infection.

