Nirmal Municipality junior assistant in ACB net

Published - November 13, 2024 07:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested M.A. Shakeer Khan, junior assistant, in-charge Revenue Inspector, Nirmal Municipality, for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹15,000.

Investigation revealed that the bribe was demanded as reward for obtaining regularisation orders pertaining to the complainant from the office of the regional director, Municipal Administration, in Warangal.

The tainted amount was recovered from the official, who was then produced in Karimnagar Special Court for SPE and ACB Cases.

