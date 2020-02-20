Nirmal Collector spends night in village

ADILABAD

20 February 2020 18:51 IST

Interacts with villagers to learn their issues

The residents of the remote Tatiguda village in Pembi mandal of Nirmal district were in for a surprise as they had none other than Collector Md. Musharraf Ali Faruqui as a guest on Wednesday night. He spent the night at the local government school under the Palle Nidra programme and interacted with locals early in the day, an activity which they are not used to.

The villagers led by sarpanch Tanaji discussed about their problems with the Collector. He later visited the local primary health centre and interacted with patients followed by a visit to the nursery and asked bag filling work to be completed soon besides asking for completion of works on cremation ground and dumping yard construction.

Mr. Faruqui also visited Kolamguda, Harichand tanda, Paspula and Pulgam Pandri villages where he asked villagers to maintain cleanliness. He was accompanied by Additional Collector A. Bhaskar Rao, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Sudhir and District Forest Officer S.P. Sudhan.

