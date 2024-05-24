GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nirmal Collector reviews repair works at Kadem irrigation project

Published - May 24, 2024 08:26 pm IST - NIRMAL

The Hindu Bureau

Nirmal District Collector Ashish Sangwan on Friday reviewed the ongoing sluice gate repair works of Kadem dam in Nirmal district.

Accompanied by engineers concerned, the Collector visited the Kadem dam and made a spot assessment of the progress of repair works at the irrigation project.

Four out of the total 18 sluice gates of the dam had malfunctioned on July 21, 2023. The water level in the dam touched the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 700 feet due to heavy inflows from the catchment areas causing anxious moments for several hours on that day.

The incident turned the spotlight on proper repairs to the sluice gates of the more than six-decade-old Kadem dam across Kadem stream, a tributary of the Godavari.

During his visit to the Kadem project on Friday, the Collector asked engineers to ensure speedy completion of repair works in strict adherence to quality standards before the onset of monsoon to prevent recurrence of the incident like the one which occurred in July last year.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / water (natural resource)

