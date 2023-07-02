NIRDPR signs MoUs with NECTAR, CBRI

July 02, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) signed two Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) - one with North East Centre for Technology Applications and Reach (NECTAR), Shillong, Meghalaya, and another with CSIR-Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, with the objective of working jointly for the dissemination of knowledge, technology for the benefit of artisans/entrepreneurs and clusters in the fields of agriculture, food processing, renewable energy, bamboo, geospatial and disaster management

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh.

These MoUs will be helpful in the promotion of the usage of drone technology for rural development, developing biodiversity atlas and skill and capacity development in various technologies with a specific focus on bamboo and banana. They will also help in promoting sustainable eco-friendly housing technologies, cost-effective house-building materials, developing various State/region-specific housing models, skill/capacity building among the rural engineers, masons, construction workers and other stakeholders with a special focus on PMAY-G scheme to ensure the effective implementation and achievement of the objective of housing for all. Further, the MoU aims at developing a model of constructing the buildings in panchayats under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

G. Narendra Kumar, Director General, NIRDPR, Dr. Arun Kumar Sarma, Director General, NECTAR, Prof. Pradeep Kumar, Director, CSIR-CBRI, Dr. Valli Manickam, Director, CIPS, Dr. C. Kathiresan, Mr. Mohammad Khan, Dr. Radhika Rani and others were present.

