NIRDPR launches training programme

A national level Training of Trainers (ToT) programme for Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDG) has been inaugurated at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panachayat Raj (NIRDPR). The programme was formally inaugurated by Chandrashekhar Kumar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR).

Mr. Chandrashekhar Kumar said that NIRDPR will develop a portal for maintaining the database and to track the field-level training conducted by them. He said each gram panchayat shall take a ‘Sankalp’ on minimum one and maximum three themes to saturate on related goals in next 2-3 years.

Shashi Bhushan, Deputy Director General, NIRDPR, said the LSDG guidelines of MoPR provide the directions for identification and prioritisation of issues perceived by the local community, ideation of context specific solutions and better utilisation of available funds through convergent action. He hoped that this ToT programme will develop a common understanding about their responsibilities in developing capacity of trainers down the line through cascade mode.