Niranjan Reddy ridicules Naidu’s comments of “TDP introduced rice to Telangana people”

February 27, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy has ridiculed the comments of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu that it was N.T. Rama Rao’s ₹2-a-kg rice scheme that had introduced rice to Telangana people.

In a strong reaction to Mr. Naidu’s comments made during the ‘intintiki Telugu Desam’ programme held here on Sunday, Mr. Niranjan Reddy said on Monday that Mr. Naidu had no knowledge about the history of Telangana or for that matter the people of different parts of Andhra-Rayalaseema.

He said it was the Telangana region where the construction of chain-link tank system as also cultivation of paddy (irrigated) was a practice from the days of Vishnu Kundinis to Kakatiyas to Nizams. History is the proof of cultivation of diverse crops such as paddy, wheat, foxtail millet (korralu), sorghum, greengram, ginger, turmeric, onion and sugarcane under minor irrigation tanks by the 11 th Century AD itself.

It was Telangana that had introduced the watershed technology to the world, he noted and explained that Hyderabad was known for its ‘dum biryani’ from the 15 th century itself. He reiterated that it was Telangana’s forcible merger with Andhra in 1956 that had sown seeds for destruction of Telangana and the injustice, spite, malice and discrimination of the region’s people in combined AP was the root cause for their resentment and birth of movement for statehood.

Instead it was in the Rayalaseema and Palnatiseema where rice was very dear to people as it was a scarce commodity there due to lack of its cultivation, Mr. Niranjan Reddy said quoting a poem of ‘mahakavi’ Srinathudu of Vijayanagar kingodm who lived between 1365 and 1441 AD.

He alleged that it was in the combined AP rule the system of minor irrigation tanks and ponds was destroyed in Telangana besides neglecting the existing projects. Inordinate delays in completion of projects taken up in combined AP dispensations had failed to irrigated the designed ayacut as the rulers kept betraying people by giving an impression that projects were being constructed and water for irrigation was being given.

As the employment opportunities in villages were driven out in the combined rule, the people took to migration for livelihood to ‘bombai and dubai’ (Mumbai and Dubai). The people of Telangana were reduced to a situation wherein they had vote for ₹2-a-kg rice, Mr. Niranjan Reddy said adding that Mr. Naidu’s comments were height of his arrogance.