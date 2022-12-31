Niranjan Reddy grills Revanth

December 31, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy grilled Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy over writing to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on minimum support price (MSP) to cotton asking whether he was working as Congress State unit president or supporting the Centre.

“Who will control the MSP for cotton? Whether it is under the control of State or Centre? Being TPCC president, what is the intention of questioning the State instead of firing salvoes at Centre? Have you ever grilled the Centre or Prime Minister Narendra Modi on why it has failed to implement the Swaminathan Committee recommendations?” asked Mr. Niranjan Reddy here on Saturday.

Stating that the State Government had already waived farm loans in the first term in 2014 to 18 and so far farm loans to the tune of ₹17,351.14 crore for those farmers having loans up ₹36,000, the Minister said that the loan waiver would be completed totally and there was no advice needed from people like Mr. Revanth.

“It was ridiculous on the part of Mr. Revanth Reddy that there was no policy of farming sector for the State government. We have one agriculture extension officer for every 5,000 acres, constructed Rytu Vediaks and giving clear-cut guidelines on farming. Centre is not purchasing paddy and other crops grown here. It has been not sanctioning loans, releasing funds, not sanctioning any institutes for Telangana. Why Mr. Revanth Reddy was silent over these issues? What is the understanding he is having with BJP at Centre?” questioned Mr. Niranjan Reddy.