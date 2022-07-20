Ninety lakes to be given out for private conservation

The Malkamcheruvu near Raidurgam is fast diminishing due to the spreading concrete jungle. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

GHMC is preparing the ground to outsource the responsibility of protecting and maintaining the city lakes, to private agencies, under their respective CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) wings.

The standing committee of GHMC has recently cleared a proposal to authorise the Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar for entering into MoU with corporate entities and private establishments for entrusting them with the development and conservation of 25 lakes under CSR, for 24 months.

Two more lakes Malkamcheruvu and Medikunta lake are being maintained by private entities under CSR, for which standing committee has given permission to sign MoUs. These apart, already 12 lakes in various locations of the city are under CSR maintenance by private organisations.

Almost all the city lakes will be signed up for private maintenance in the coming two years, officials from the GHMC informed.

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao, during review meetings with officials, has asked them to complete the necessary process to give 90 of the 185 city lakes out for corporate adoption by the year-end.

The decision is apparently based on the quality of work done in the case of Malkamcheruvu and a few other lakes in the city.

The remaining lakes too will be eventually given for private maintenance, officials informed. Targets have been set for the Industries department too, in order to persuade the corporate companies towards taking over lake conservation responsibilities.

Already, efforts are on to convince realtors developing housing projects at various locations in city and surrounding areas, to adopt the lakes nearby. The efforts will be extended to the resident welfare associations too in due course of time.

A meeting was conducted by the GHMC’s Lakes wing with adopting agencies on Tuesday, to apprise them of their share of responsibilities.

Sewage diversion, and construction of sewage treatment plant and sluice gates will be GHMC’s responsibility with regard to all the lakes, while development of greenery and landscape around the lake, laying of walking tracks, and children’s park, bio-remediation of the lake water to remove impurities, and strengthening of the bund will have to be taken care of by the agencies.