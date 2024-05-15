ADVERTISEMENT

Nine-year-old royal Bengal tiger dies in Hyderabad zoo

Published - May 15, 2024 05:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Abhimanyu, a nine-year-old royal Bengal tiger of the Nehru Zoological Park, has breathed its last on May 14, Tuesday, due to chronic renal failure.

Abhimanyu was born in the zoo in 2015. He had been suffering from stage I nephritis since April, 2023, and had not improved despite treatment. Since May 5 this year, the animal’s condition had deteriorated, and he was unable to wake up or walk, a statement from the zoo informed.

For the past three days, Abhimanyu was critical and off feed, and passed away in the enclosure, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

wildlife / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US