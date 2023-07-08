ADVERTISEMENT

Nine-year-old refuses to go to school, alleges sexual abuse by teacher

July 08, 2023 10:29 am | Updated 10:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The teacher was booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act

The Hindu Bureau

The Musheerabad police said that the teacher allegedly touched her inappropriately while walking back and forth in the classroom. Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: AP

A nine-year-old girl, who persistently refused to go to school, on Thursday opened up to her parents that the reason was alleged sexual abuse by a male teacher, the Musheerabad police said on Friday.

The parents of the girl told the police that she had expressed disinterest in going to school in some way or the other since she was in her third standard.

“She would go two or three days and stay home the rest of the week complaining of stomach ache or headache. She even asked us to change her school this year, but we continued,” the complaint read.

The police said that the teacher allegedly touched her inappropriately while walking back and forth in the classroom. The girl had shared her ordeal with her two mates, and whenever the teacher moved closer, they would protect her. The girl was afraid and so refused to go to school.

Musheerabad police registered a case. The teacher was booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

