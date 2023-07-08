HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nine-year-old refuses to go to school, alleges sexual abuse by teacher

The teacher was booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act

July 08, 2023 10:29 am | Updated 10:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The Musheerabad police said that the teacher allegedly touched her inappropriately while walking back and forth in the classroom. Image for representation purpose only. File

The Musheerabad police said that the teacher allegedly touched her inappropriately while walking back and forth in the classroom. Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: AP

A nine-year-old girl, who persistently refused to go to school, on Thursday opened up to her parents that the reason was alleged sexual abuse by a male teacher, the Musheerabad police said on Friday.

The parents of the girl told the police that she had expressed disinterest in going to school in some way or the other since she was in her third standard.

ALSO READ
Centre announces scheme for minor rape victims

“She would go two or three days and stay home the rest of the week complaining of stomach ache or headache. She even asked us to change her school this year, but we continued,” the complaint read.

The police said that the teacher allegedly touched her inappropriately while walking back and forth in the classroom. The girl had shared her ordeal with her two mates, and whenever the teacher moved closer, they would protect her. The girl was afraid and so refused to go to school.

Musheerabad police registered a case. The teacher was booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Related Topics

Telangana / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.