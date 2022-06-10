Nine-year-old girl raped, auto driver arrested 

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted repeatedly over the past three days by an auto-rickshaw driver in LB Nagar, local police reported on Friday.

The accused, Shaik Saleem, 24, police said, used to call the girl on the pretext of getting cigarettes for him from a nearby shop. Married with two children, the accused took advantage of the girl’s innocence and forced himself on her at his residence. He had even threatened her not to tell about the incident to her parents.

The incident was reported to the police by the parents who observed change in her behaviour and spoke to her.

LB Nagar police said they were able to nab the accused person within hours of the complaint. He was booked for rape, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, and related provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The accused is being produced before a court for judicial custody.